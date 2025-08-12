Teen influencer stranded in Antarctica after illegally flying plane — now owes $30,000

An American influencer has been stranded in Antarctica since June after piloting a plane with "false flight plan data."

The 19-year-old solo pilot, Ethan Guo, was trying to fly to all seven continents "while collecting donations for childhood cancer research," according to The Independent. But as influencers are wont to do, he didn't play by the rules of another country — in this case, Chile.

Since June 29, when Guo was arrested for giving Chilean airport officials phony information and illegally landing in Antarctica's Chilean territory, he has been shacking up at a military base, unable to hitch a ride out of Antarctica due to the severe weather. His charges, however, were dropped on the condition that he donate $30,000 "to a children's cancer foundation within 30 days."

From The Independent: Authorities say Guo landed his small plane illegally in Chilean territory after providing false flight plan information, prompting an official investigation….



Prosecutors said he had been authorized to only fly over Punta Arenas, but that he kept going south, heading for Antarctica in his Cessna 182Q — a single-engine light aircraft known for its versatility. … [O]n Monday, a judge dropped the charges as part of an agreement with his lawyers and Chile's prosecutors. It requires the teen to give a $30,000 donation to a children's cancer foundation within 30 days to avoid a trial…. For the past six weeks, since being charged, he has stayed at a military base. He was not forced to stay there, only to remain in Chilean territory, but because of the severe winter in that part of the southern hemisphere, there haven't been any available flights he could take. And he has been unable to fly his Cessna.



Previously: Why LinkedIn's corporate influencer culture has become social media's biggest cringe

