2nd prisoner escapes while being escorted through Seattle-Tacoma Airport

If you're a prisoner looking for an escape route, just ask to be transported via Sea-Tac International Airport. Last night, a New Mexico man became the second prisoner this year to become a fugitive while being escorted through the Washington airport.

Charged with second-degree robbery earlier this week, 20-year-old John Nino was being escorted through Sea-Tac when he somehow slipped away. The last thing anyone saw was the fugitive fleeing across railroad tracks towards highway 99 before he disappeared.

In May, 29-year-old convicted felon Sedric Stevenson pulled the same stunt from the same airport, and managed to evade authorities for over six weeks before he was caught.

From Daily Beast: Police in Washington are searching for an escaped fugitive after he managed to elude authorities while being transported through an airport…. A warrant had previously been issued for his arrest in June after he violated community supervision terms. Nino, who officers describe as being 6ft 2ins and weighing around 154lbs, is still at large. Authorities have urged the public not to approach Nino if they spot him and report any sightings to local law enforcement.

