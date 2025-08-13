If hazard symbols are so dangerous, why are they so cool?

It's a tale as old as time: you try to keep people out, but end up inviting them in anyway because your deterrent makes you look too cool and badass. It happened with poison dart frogs, it's probably going to happen with those nuclear site warnings for future civilizations, and it's happening right now with hazard signs.

Look no further than Hazard Symbols That Fuck Hard, the next stop on my quest to document every weird gimmick account out there. Like many Tumblr blogs focused on a single subject, this one is exactly what it says on the tin, collecting hazard signs that ironically make you want to go toward the danger. This one doesn't make we want to obey, it makes me want to be Spider-Man.

This one just looks like a fun time in the river.

This one is just false advertising.

Quentin Tarantino must have put this one up.

Really, the entire blog is excellent, and more than worth a scroll through if you found these selected samples amusing.