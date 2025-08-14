Gov. Newsom's plan to counter Republican gerrymandering

Governor Newsom is confident the California legislature will approve plans to reciprocate if any Republican state follows Convicted Felon Trump's directive to gerrymander the 2026 mid-term elections.

If California is forced to go down this path, it seems likely to counter Texas' plans, but if other GOP states pile on, it'll take other Blue states coming on board with the plan. Newsom has encouraged all other Democratic governors to prepare the same sort of reciprocation. Newsom has been clear he does not want to create these "Beautiful New Maps," but if the Republicans force it there appears to be no other choice.

