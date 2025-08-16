This Saint Bernard is the chillest doggo I've ever seen

This Saint Bernard named Thanos is by far the chillest doggo I've ever encountered. Thanos lives with his twin brother Dunder (who is also sweet and mellow) along with their human family, which includes a toddler named Lavender who loves to play with the dogs, who always respond with affection and kindness. My favorite video of Thanos, which highlights his astounding calmness and patience, is this one that shows Lavender playing a game of ring stack on one of Thanos' back legs while he's sound asleep. He's on his back with one leg stuck straight up in the air, which Lavender uses to hold all of the large plastic rings she's sorting and stacking. In the video you can see her first placing all of the rings one by one over Thanos' leg, stacking them as she goes. She starts with the yellow ring, then green, then blue, and purple. Then she changes her mind and removes them all and starts over. She re-starts with yellow again, then orange, then blue. And then removes them all again. Rinse and repeat a few more times, until finally Thanos shifts position and places his leg on the floor. There are several other videos, like this one, of Lavender playing this game of stack-rings-onto-a-sleeping-Thanos, and every time, Thanos just snoozes through most of the encounter. What a kind and awesome dog!

Thanos' extreme chill is typical of Saint Bernards, a breed that was originally trained by monks in the 1600s to find and rescue people who were unfortunate enough to get buried by avalanches in the Swiss Alps. PetMD describes the giant dogs — that can weigh up to 180 pounds and stand up to 30 inches tall at the shoulders — as "affectionate and gentle companions," and "friendly and calm." They do well around young children and are terrific family dogs. PetMD continues:

Saint Bernards have a mellow demeanor that can make them a wonderful addition to the family. They have a reputation for being especially gentle around children that know how to properly interact with dogs . . . Most Saint Bernards have a low prey drive and do well around other animals when socialized from a young age . . . Saint Bernards are kind, loving, and have a strong desire to please their families, making them relatively easy to train with positive reinforcement . . . The perfect home for a Saint Bernard is a family of homebodies that have young children. This breed enjoys being around their family as much as possible.

I mean, they sound kind of like the perfect dog, if you have enough room for them and enough money to keep them fed! To see more of the big bois Thanos and Dunder, follow them on TikTok or Instagram.

