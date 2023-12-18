This hilarious St. Bernard blocks a door with every nap (video)

Midas is an adorable St. Bernard whose sole purpose in life is to act like a doorstop. Whether he is indoors, outdoors, or even in the car, he does an excellent job of blocking the door from opening — or shutting, as the case may be. Take, for instance, the three examples below.

In the first clip, the enormous doggo strategically takes his indoor nap just inches from the front door, ensuring a mighty struggle for any human who dares to try and squeeze through. Meanwhile, as seen in the second clip, rather than frolic in the garden when he is outside, he locates another perfect spot to conk out, forcing anyone who wants to enter the house to first hoist the behemoth lump of fur to the side.

Finally, even after a car ride, the determined pup makes sure to keep up the good work by planting himself in the backseat — with his two front logs poking straight out of the open door frame. And his expression says it all: nothing is going to make this pooch scooch. (Check out the following three videos, posted from his TikTok page saint.in.the.city)