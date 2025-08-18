Infiltrating a scam operation's internal Zoom calls (watch)

It's been a while since we've had a good scambaiting featured here. For the uninitiated, this is the art of knowingly interacting with scammers, whatsoever domain they may occupy, for the sole purpose of wasting their time (and learning more about their operations as a nice little bonus).

Scambaiter Pleasant Green has heartily ticked both of those boxes by infiltrating a group of scammers pretending to run a towing company thanks to an insider. Rather than the tech support scams you may be used to, this group works by getting unknowing victims to hire them for towing services, charging exorbitant prices, and then hiring actual towing companies for a fraction of what they juiced the victim for by pretending to work for the victim's insurance. Getting a peek into the internal culture of scam companies like this is a rare treat, and absolutely fascinating:

Surprisingly, fraud does not make for a friendly work environment.