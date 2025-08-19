Park ranger fired over trans pride flag on El Capitan

Shannon "SJ" Joslin, a ranger and biologist at Yosemite National Park, was fired August 12 after they "failed to demonstrate acceptable conduct" by posing by a trans flag on El Capitan. The National Park Service said that "is pursuing administrative action against multiple National Park Service employees for failing to follow National Park Service regulations," but NBC News reports that a spokesperson for the service was unable to say which regulations were violated. A new policy against flying flags on the mountainside was not in force at the time Joslin was photographed near one.

Danika Globokar fired Joslin due to their participation in what leadership described as the "flag demonstration," Joslin said … Joslin said they asked for evidence proving that the flag display was a demonstration but said leadership did not provide any. Joslin said the flag display, which they organized with other LGBTQ climbers and advocates and participated in outside of work hours, was intended to celebrate trans people and show that everyone is welcome in the nation's parks. The flag was up on El Capitan for about two hours when park officials told the climbers to remove it, though the climbers said at the time that they were not told that they had broken any park rules.

Flying flags on El Capitan is a tradition. The administration is making itself clear: you are not welcome in the nation's parks.

The day after seven climbers temporarily rigged a trans pride flag on El Capitan, the Yosemite Superintendent announced a new ban on flags. …



The Compendium attributes the new flag rule to a need to "preserve the values of wilderness character in accordance with the Wilderness Act." … [but Miranda Oakley, a professional climber] also wondered if the political nature of the recent displays on El Cap precipitated the ban, rather than the displays themselves. She noted that other banners have been hung in the past on El Cap, including one that read, "I love you, Mom" and another about climate change. "We didn't see a ban after that," Oakley says. "I wonder if there would be the same ban if those flags or banners were less controversial, like if they said 'Go Rangers!' or 'Go America.'"

