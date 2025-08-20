Next Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive brings Kirby back once again

Famous YouTuber Masahiro Sakurai, who might also have worked on a game or two, is back in the director's chair for the next big Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive (because they need something good after Drag x Drive).

Kirby: Air Riders is a sorta-sequel, sorta-remake of the GameCube classic Kirby Air Ride, throwing out the usual platforming in favor of high-speed racing gameplay featuring a wide cast of Kirby characters. You might be thinking "hey, doesn't that sound a lot like Mario Kart?" and you'd be absolutely right, which is something Sakurai himself admits in his detailed breakdown of the game.

With an actual Mario Kart serving as the system's flagship title, the decision to launch another first-party racer is a bit strange, but this one at least looks somewhat mechanically interesting. Still waiting on them to release a Kirby horror game about trying not to get eaten by him, though…