Tom Morello releases "FUCK ICE!" playlist

Musician and activist Tom Morello recently released what he's calling his "FUCK ICE!" playlist, which you can hear on Spotify and YouTube Music. In an Instagram post, he described it as, "A rocking little soundtrack to enjoy while you drive those bastards out of your neighborhood!"

In another post on Facebook, Morello lists the musicians featured on the 65-song playlist: Rage Against The Machine, Led Zeppelin, The White Stripes, Rise Against, Everlast, Patrick Page, Leikeli47, Ike Reilly, The Bloody Beetroots, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Cypress Hill, Refused, Public Enemy, Street Sweeper Social Club, Roman Morello, IDLES, Jane's Addiction, DEVO, Living Colour, Jimmy Cliff, VIC MENSA, Rush, Steve Earle, The Neighborhood Kids, Gogol Bordello, Damian Marley, Calle 13, Orishas, Willie Nelson, The Last Internationale, K.Flay, Downtown Boys, Roger Waters, Outernational, Chad Smith, Residente, Ozomatli, Tego Calderón, The Pogues, GZA, K.I.D., K'NAAN, Snow Tha Product, Bob Marley, Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Townes Van Zandt, Dead Pioneers, Jackson Browne, Dropkick Murphys, The Clash, grandson

Rolling Stone Australia provides more information:

Getting straight to the point with its title, "Fuck ICE," the 65 songs Morello curated feature tracks politically critical of several eras and include a diverse lineup of genres, celebrating diversity in the face of an increasingly authoritarian movement. "A rocking little soundtrack to enjoy while you drive those bastards out of your neighborhood," Morello captioned a post on Instagram where he shared the photos of some of the artists appearing on "Fuck ICE." Morello, who recently served as the music director for the late Ozzy Osbourne's final show in Birmingham, England, will head on tour this fall; it kicks off on Nov. 13 in Chicago. "The last big event before they throw us all in jail!" he quipped on Instagram when announcing the dates.

I've been listening to the playlist and I absolutely love how he's pulled together so many great songs from such different eras and genres. Thanks, Tom, for curating so many kick-ass songs that are helping me channel my rage! You can listen the "FUCK ICE!" playlist here.

Previously:

• Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello's list of five favorite albums is not (entirely) what you might expect

• Thirsty to sit down with Tom Morello, Republicans are outraged he refuses to sit with Nazis

• John Prine's 'Flag Decal' is apt for this year's Fourth of July

• Pavement's version of 'No More Kings' is a perfect anthem for Saturday's protest

• What's cooler than being cool? Hundreds of musicians protesting ICE and Amazo