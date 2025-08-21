Ethel Caterham, 116, today celebrates her birthday in Lightwater, England. Born on 21 August 1909, she is the oldest human known to be alive. The last person born in the Edwardian era, she was congratulated by his great-great-grandson, Charles III.

As a teenager she worked as an au pair in India, and later lived in Hong Kong and Gibraltar with her husband Norman, a lieutenant colonel in the army. A statement released by her care home said: "Ethel and her family are so grateful for all of the kind messages and interest shown to her as she celebrates her 116th birthday this year.

She may remember World War I and the Russian revolution. She may even remember the Titanic sinking.

Caterham became the world's oldest after the death of Brazilian num Inah Canbarro in April. The oldest people to ever live were French woman Jeanne Louise Calment, whose record of death at 122 years and 164 days is apparently controversial, and Kane Tanaka, dead at 119 in Japan.

