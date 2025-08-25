Five things we can do to fight Trump's fascism (video)



Robert Reich, economist, professor, author, and political commentator, shares these five ways to push back against Trump's fascist state.

Numbers one and three are things we can easily apply to our daily lives, and we've seen that boycotting brands that align with Trump can hurt them. Sooner or later, even Tesla's investors might get tired of the pain. Two, four, and five require us to show up — but isn't a representative democracy better than a dictator? Trump doesn't think so.

The only reason he "isn't" a dictator yet is that he can't get away with it.

