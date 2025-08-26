'Join Ice' is the protest song America needs right now

In the spirit of Pete Seeger, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Bob Dylan, John Lennon, and many other outspoken legends of music, Jesse Wells sings "Join Ice."

Nearly 50 people were abducted across 28 incidents from August 22–25, with ICE targeting Home Depots, car washes, traffic stops, neighborhoods, and even areas near schools, sometimes using masked agents and guns. Raids stretched from Encinitas to Oxnard, while protests at the downtown federal detention center faced violent crackdowns, and Cal State Pomona postponed its career fair after backlash for hosting ICE. LA Taco

The Trump Administration's terror troops continue to wreak havoc in Los Angeles and around the nation. Families are split up, legal residents and citizens are thrown into the system's for-profit hoosegows, and disappear. Social media channels share hot spots, so folks can try to avoid being hassled or detained. This sure doesn't feel like the United States' Schoolhouse Rock taught me about.

Previously:

• Evan Greer's 'Surveillance Capitalism' is the internet's new official protest song

• Pavement's version of 'No More Kings' is a perfect anthem for Saturday's protest

• What's cooler than being cool? Hundreds of musicians protesting ICE and Amazon