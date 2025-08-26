Why mausoleums don't stink

Ever wondered why that mausoleum doesn't smell like rotting people?

This video explains the art and technology of building mausoleums that don't reek like the bowels of hell. It seems there is a lot of effort that goes into creating a space where you can visit the rotting corpse of your beloved family members without puking. All I want is a jazz funeral, and I don't care what you do with the body after.

