List of countries suspending mail to U.S. grows to 25

Those tracking how many countries have suspended shipments to the U.S. count 25 now. The list includes key services including DHL, Britain's Royal Mail and its counterparts in France, Germany and Japan. All blame the Trump administration's tariffs.

The United Nations' Universal Postal Union said it had already been advised by 25 member countries that their postal operators "have suspended their outbound postal services to the U.S., citing uncertainties specifically related to transit services". It said the suspensions will remain in place until there is more clarity on how U.S. authorities plan to implement the announced measures.

The problem seems to be that Trump wants the tariffs to be paid by those shipping goods rather than those receiving them, to obscure the fact that they are import taxes whose cost is borne by businesses and consumers in the U.S. But this requires the U.S. to provide reliable, accurate systems to pre-calculate the duty on shipped goods and, sadly, such a system does not exist.

