United States Air Force to honor traitorous member of Trump's Jan 6th mob

Killed while assaulting the United States Capitol during a failed attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden's electoral college win, Ashli Babbitt will now be honored by Trump's Air Force.

After the failed Moron's Rebellion on January 6th, Ashli Babbitt's family requested that the US Air Force provide full military honors to a veteran who had invalidated her oath. Babbitt had been shot dead as she attempted to climb over a barricade, participating in a mob attempting to force its way into the Speaker's Lobby immediately adjacent to the House Chamber in the United States Capitol Building. The Air Force said no:

A month after the riot, an Air Force representative under former President Biden's administration informed her family that military funeral honors were denied for her funeral "due to the circumstances preceding her death." "As a result, I have determined that military funeral honors would bring discredit upon the Air Force," Brian Kelly, an Air Force lieutenant general, wrote in that letter. The Hill

However, since the Trump administration took control, opinions have changed quite rapidly:

"Ashli Babbitt's family is grateful to President Trump, Secretary [Pete] Hegseth and Under Secretary Lohmeier for reversing the Biden Defense Department's cruel decision to deny Ashli funeral honors as a distinguished veteran of the Air Force," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. In May, the government agreed to pay Babbitt's family nearly $5 million as part of a settlement. It came as the Trump administration has sought to unravel the Biden administration's crackdown on those who participated in the riot. The Hill

