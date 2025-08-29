BBC celebrates 30 years of Windows 95 with a classic Mac

Today the BBC ran a segment celebrating 30 years of Windows 95. The choice of retro machine to anchor their set-piece, though, might start up something more than a computer. Enjoy the video, embedded below: the report is a nice tour of computer history. The magic moment back at the studio is at 5:42. "We've brought some bits in," says cohost Charlie Stayt.

"I needed that software to survive," says commentator Peter Leigh, AKA Nostalgia Nerd, regarding Microsoft's famed new operating system. It turns out that Leigh posed the Mac to point out that Microsoft was finally catching up to what Apple had created a decade earlier—a friendly graphical user interface. Hats off; he chose violence.

My favorite moment, though, was cohost Naga Munchetty gingerly holding a 3.5" floppy disk with a faint look of bemusement.

Some suspect the BBC is doing this sort of thing deliberately. Here's a similar set-piece from another segment.