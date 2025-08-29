Passengers told to pee in a bottle on Virgin Australia flight to Bali

Passengers flying from Brisbane to Bali were told to aim into a bottle after the toilets broke down on a Virgin Australia flight. Naturally, it raised quite a stink.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was already down one bathroom when passengers first boarded Flight VA50 yesterday afternoon, but the airline decided the (sh*)show must go on, and so it did, with the remaining two toilets breaking down mid-flight.

That's when "the cabin crew informed us we would need to relieve ourselves in bottles or 'on top of whatever was already in the toilet,'" one person told The Australian, via 7News. And at least one person missed the mark, wetting themselves instead.

"One elderly woman was unable to hold on and suffered the humiliation of wetting herself in public," a passenger told The Australian. "Midway through the flight, every toilet failed. "For the remaining three hours, the cabin crew informed us we would need to relieve ourselves in bottles or 'on top of whatever was already in the toilet'." The passenger told the publication that a foul smell filled the air and urine began seeping onto the floor.

The Transport Workers Union called this type of foul target practice a "distressing event, which constitutes a severe hazard both for crew and passengers." Virgin Australia has since apologized, but reportedly only offered to give passengers a credit for the flight.

