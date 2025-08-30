Jack Daniels sales drop 62% in Canada

Tennessee whiskey isn't so popular in Toronto right now. The company that makes Jack Daniels says that sales are down 62 percent in Canada, the result of President Trump's threats, trade war and and tariffs.

Brown-Forman, which also makes Woodford Reserve bourbon, noted "other pressures" but identified boycotts and politics as the "significant headwinds."

"While we were encouraged by recent discussions, American spirits products have been off the shelf in Canada for months," Leanne Cunningham, the chief financial officer for Brown-Forman, told CBC. "This had a significant impact on our first quarter of fiscal 2026, which will impact our full fiscal year results."

The company issued a press release detailing the company's quarterly results, which were not very good, all told. And the future offers little to look forward to.