Kennywood amusement park ends 21+ nights because adults just can't behave themselves

Kennywood is a family amusement park in Pittsburgh with 8 roller coasters, 2 water rides, and a long and storied history that made it one of only two such venues to become National Historic Landmarks. It's been hosting adults-only nights lately, but has decided to cancel them because brawls keep breaking out.

"Kennywood has a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior," Kennywood General Manager Ricky Spicuzza said in a statement provided to KDKA-TV. "Anyone displaying unruly or disruptive behavior will be banned from the park. We are cancelling the 21+ event at Kennywood, effective immediately."

The latest smackdown can be watched online. There was a special page for the nights at the park's official website, but they've already taken it down; a copy is at archive.org.

Leave the kids at home for the ultimate date night or friend group hangout at Kennywood! Join us on Fridays, August 22 & 29, for an exclusive late-night event featuring thrilling rides, local beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, plus a DJ, games, a foam party, and more!

The local beer, wine and specialty cocktails might have played an outsize role in the problem.