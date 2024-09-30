JD Vance's fragile supporters throw tantrum over sandwich shop snub

A sandwich shop in Pittsburgh faced a potential boycott after initially refusing JD Vance's large entourage for a campaign stop.

Primanti Bros' manager was alarmed by Vance's Secret Service agents and camera crew. She asked them to stay outside.

But diners inside the restaurant, who'd been tipped off that Vance was coming, were upset at the snub. Among them was Washington County GOP chair Sean Logue, who told CBS News:

"The manager told patrons, other Republicans, that Vance is not allowed to make a campaign stop at Primanti Brothers," Logue said. "And then when there was pushback to say, 'Wait a second, Kamala Harris just did this a month ago,' the response was, 'Well, if he wants to sit down and order food, we can't stop him." When Vance did arrive ahead of an event in Monroeville, Logue said that the restaurant's manager ran out to tell him that he was not allowed in the restaurant, that he couldn't have a campaign stop there, and that if he did go inside – they'd call the police and file trespassing charges. "I think it's absolutely insane," Logue said.

The manager soon changed her mind, invited Vance and his handlers inside. The restaurant issued the following statement:

"Primanti's prides itself on being a staple of the Pittsburgh community and a proud American business that has hosted sitting presidents, politicians, and political candidates from across the spectrum for over 90 years. Our doors are open to all patrons who wish to dine with us. Without any advance notice, today's campaign stop caused some momentary confusion for our staff. However, Senator Vance and his team were welcomed into our restaurant shortly after and engaged with our guests inside and on the property. Senator Vance's supportive comments that our manager got a little nervous given the secret service, police and crowd accurately reflect the nature of what occurred, but we are glad that it was resolved quickly."

In MAGA land, the bully always gets his way.

Previously:

• You can finally read the Trump campaign's dossier on J.D. Vance. Boy does J.D. Vance hate Trump.

• The mirth of JD Vance sounds like Jack Nicholson's Joker's laughing bag

• JD Vance is on a crusade to make divorce impossible