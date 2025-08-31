Somehow, Los Angeles still stands…

Kristi "Puppy Slayer" Noem lives in a different reality than the rest of us. Trump didn't do anything to help with the fires, and the violence Downtown was almost entirely police violently attacking citizens.
It was clearly a desperate battle, but after defecating in their Humvees, the National Guard went home.
The Charge of the Trump Brigade
A tenth of a mile, a tenth of a mile,
a tenth of a mile onward,
Caught in a jam of traffic,
idled Trump's four thousand.
"Forward, the Trump Brigade!
Burn Tommy's Original, he cried.
sitting in gridlock
Idled Trump's four thousand
Not a suburban made it through,
Not a plan was clear or true,
Parked on the 110–
Masked up, for their big to-do.
Not that Angeleños cared,
Those foos were never scared,
Laughed at ICE ensnared,
Pointless deployment there.
Idled Trump's four thousand.
Waymos to the left of them,
Waymos to the right of them,
Waymos in front of them,
Bottled and beleaguered,
Horns honking thundered,
Engines that sputtered,
Stuck on the freeway,
Idled Trump's Four Thousand
Nothing was accomplished there,
Nothing but Gavin Newsom's stare,
All of the City glared,
Mocking Trump's blunder.
(Sorry Lord Al.)