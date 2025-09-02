Italian dockworkers threaten to "block all of Europe" over Gaza aid flotilla

Genoese dockworkers have vowed to completely shut down trade in the Mediterranean if contact is lost with those on the Sumud Flotilla, bound for Gaza, for even twenty minutes. "We will block all of Europe. Together with our USB union, together with all dockworkers, together with the entire city of Genoa.

Italian media reported that for weeks, Genoese dockworkers have been collecting aid for the people of Gaza, and on Saturday evening they renewed their clear and determined message: if the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail today loaded with food supplies, were to find itself in danger, an unprecedented response will follow. Palestine Chronicle

Ricardo Rudino, speaking to a crowd of 40,000 in Genoa, stressed the need for collective action. "Our girls and boys must return without a scratch, and all our goods, which belong to the people, down to the very last box, must reach their destination"

The dockworkers and the group Music for Peace have amassed and shipped 280 tons of supplies bound for the besieged strip.

"We want to show that the Port of Genoa is a civilian port and not a port of war. We want to send the signal that not only do we block weapons, but we also physically deliver aid to the Palestinian population,"

The video below is in Italian, but auto-translated captions are available if you watch the video on TikTok.

Previously:

