Real Italians roast your pathetic attempts at Italian food

Italian food is some of the best the world has to offer… as long as it's prepared right. Have you ever made carbonara with peas? How about dessert pizza? If so, you're likely on Lionfield's hit list – don't even break your spaghetti or they'll hear you. This culinary review channel, started by Italian best friends Matteo and Emiliano, exposes food crimes daily, especially as they pertain to Italian cuisine. Some of what they witness must be seen to be believed, as is the case with this carbonara from hell.

This is far beyond even the likes of Trader Joe's pasta. If nothing else, Matteo and Emiliano's collective willingness to mentally torture themselves for entertainment must be applauded. I would say I'd take offense at my ancestral cuisine being treated this way, but Scottish food is mostly flavorless mush to begin with.

