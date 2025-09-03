Kobo just saved one of its e-reader's best features

One of the best reasons to buy a Rakuten Kobo e-reader instead of one of Amazon's popular Kindle e-ink devices is the free extras that the company gives to its customers. In addition to the ebooks and audio content Kobo users have access to, they've also been able to easily read digital content borrowed from their local library with OverDrive and download web articles to their e-readers using Mozilla's popular read-it-later service, Pocket. Unfortunately, last month, Mozilla announced that they were killing off Pocket to make room for a new service. Many Kobo device owners were left feeling cheated out of a service that was considered to be one of the crown jewels of the hardware. Happily, Rakuten has announced that, while they can't bring Pocket back, they'll be replacing it with access to the dead service's chief competitor, Instapaper.

In close partnership with Kobo, we're working diligently on the integration, and we're aiming to launch at the end of this summer. The new Kobo Instapaper integration will replace Kobo's previous integration with Pocket, which shut down earlier this month. Since the Pocket shutdown, our top priority has been to help Pocket users migrate to Instapaper. Pocket users who have made the switch praise Instapaper on its clean, distraction-free reading experience and robust organization tools.

Current users of Pocket will find instructions for 'porting their content over to Instapaper, here. As some folks who own an Amazon Kindle will tell you, it's been possible to fire Instapaper content over one of Amazon's e-readers for ages: Just supply Instapaper with your Kindle's email address and you're in business. Unfortunately, it's a clunky business. Stories from the read-it-later service wind up mixed in with the rest of your reading content. For those who like their digital world tidy, it's kind of a nightmare. From the sound of things, those who do their reading on a Kobo can expect to see their downloaded web content contained in a dedicated app on their device. Kobo's Instapaper integration is due to hit later this summer.