Trump calls Epstein investigation a "Democrat hoax" as GOP releases heavily redacted files

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday to push for the release of more documents related to the Justice Department's investigation. In an emotional press conference, victims shared their stories publicly, some for the first time, as they advocated for greater transparency.

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) and Ro Khanna (D-California) are leading a bipartisan effort to force a House vote on legislation compelling the DOJ to disclose additional Epstein files. While the House Oversight Committee released over 33,000 pages Tuesday night, Massie criticized the documents as "so redacted as to be useless."

As reported in the Washington Post, survivors expressed frustration with the pace of disclosure. "Why did nobody but our lawyers care before now?" asked Courtney Wild. "Why was Jeffrey Epstein so protected?"

The event highlighted the ongoing trauma faced by victims. "We the survivors are suffering severely," said Haley Robson. "We can't read the news or do anything without hearing crazy stories that are only able to live on because the government continues to hide the evidence and the truth."

Survivors pushed back on President Trump's characterization of the issue as a "Democrat hoax." As one victim stated, "This is not a hoax. This is real trauma."

Rep. Khanna emphasized the magnitude of unreleased information, claiming less than 1% of Epstein files have been made public. "There is something that is rotten in Washington," he said. "We are demanding today in the discharge petition that all of the files be released."

Meanwhile, a Gallup poll shows the Epstein scandal had virtually no effect on Trump support among Republicans.