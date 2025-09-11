Cyberpunk 2077 puzzle deepens as players uncover secret Night City website

Last week, I reported on an elaborate ARG that seemed to be teasing upcoming content for already massive, engrossing RPG Cyberpunk 2077. At the time, the trail ended at an unlisted video on the Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel, but in the week since, a few more stones have been turned over. While it seemed like that video may have been a dead end, those who posted about finding it on public forums like Cyberpunk 2077's Reddit or the Discord server set up to solve this puzzle received the next step directly from CD Projekt Red community manager Lilayah herself.

These are probably the "confidential files" mentioned in that video. Interestingly, these files consist of in-game lore with significant sections blacked out… and even more interestingly, each user seems to have gotten a different set, underlining the importance of collaboration to solve this caper.

Surprisingly, it didn't take long to find the next clue in these files: assembling all four sets of pages in what was eventually deduced to be the proper order and combining the Night City addresses mentioned in each one forms an IP address. Follow that IP address, and you're brought to the next and most recent step in the puzzle, a website entitled nightcity.love.

On its surface, it seems to be an in-universe tourism page for Night City. Very good for brushing up on lore, even if you have no interest in this ARG otherwise. With so much going on on this extremely dense site, though, we're at another waiting period as players and theorycrafters comb over every last inch of it. It does all seem to be leading somewhere significant, though…