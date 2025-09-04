Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be teasing new content with an in-depth ARG

Cyberpunk 2077 has had its "final patch", like, three times now, but the little multimillion-dollar triple-A RPG that could just refuses to give up. Years after launch, with a major expansion, an immensely successful tie-in anime and several massive overhaul patches under their belt, CD Projekt Red still can't quite leave the dark future behind.

A mysterious ARG seems to be teasing even more new content for a game that's already had an immensely strong post-launch. It all began with this message from in-universe President Rosalind Myers, which was posted to the game's news channels:

You may notice three barely-visible numbers in the lower-right corner of the image. When the original PNG is run through a text editor, it reveals a hidden link, which in turn leads to an archived image of Julius Caesar. Taking the hint and running that hidden link through a Caesar cipher takes players to the last breadcrumb, at least for now: an unlisted video on the Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel.

On its face, it's unremarkable, just 24 minutes of static. Watch for long enough, though, and you'll notice what seem to be fragments of words flashing on screen for a split-second. Naturally, eagle-eyed players have grabbed and reassembled them all: when taken together, they form the phrase "CLASSIFIED FILES DETECTED."

Even as I type this, players are at work trying to glean a next step from the video, throwing everything from spectrograms to static encoding at it. There's been no progress as of yet, but everyone in the Cyberpunk community is eagerly anticipating the final reveal… if it ever comes. Would sequel news be too much to hope for?