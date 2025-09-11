Please do not paint the squirrels

Officials in East Hartford, Connecticut, don't know who is painting the squirrels there. But they'd like it to stop.

"We've gotten a report about two squirrels that appear to have been painted in the area of Naubuc Ave. and High St," the town's animal control office posted to social media. "They appear to be okay but we are looking to identify who is responsible for this."

The Red Squirrel, in a photo posted by East Hartford Animal Control

Members of the public posted amusing and sometimes deranged speculations about the motives of whoever painted the squirrels. "R u sure thats not just sonic and his pal knuckles?" asked one. "just a couple of Gender reveal squirrels," wrote another.

"Honestly to me it looks like it's like colored chalk," one person offered, pointlessly. "I bet they got into someone's shed and into the powdered chalk."

The Blue Squirrel, as spotted by East Hartford Animal Control.

Anyone who knows anything about the squirrel-painting can call East Hartford Animal Control office at 860 291 7572 and leave a message.