Woman fined $25k for calling company's vegetables "poisonous"

A Singapore judge has ordered Ms Sophia Wu Chao Wen to pay S$25,000 (US$19,500) to a Taiwanese produce distributor for making disparaging comments about its vegetables, reports Channel News Asia.

In 2022, Ms Wu posted: "It's shocking, seriously, that someone would even dare to sell such ugly vegetables! Those who already paid are really unlucky! What 'organic veggies from Taiwan'?! This is basically poisonous vegetables! Is it because they lack knowledge? Or are they just turning a blind eye for money and asking everyone to pick out the good ones? A pack with this much bad stuff is toxic, and they still want customers to pick through it – that's just disregarding human life!! Honestly, back when I went to the market, even the vegetables that the vendor tossed on the ground for the rabbits were way better than this!"

From the article:

[Ms Wu] said she believed the screenshot of the article about the yellow beansprouts because she had a friend who fell sick and almost died from eating blackened sprouts. However, the company said that she did not identify this friend or call him as a witness. The judge found that the post was defamatory, saying a reader of the post would form the view that the seller conducts its business in a dishonest or improper manner, and the seller's estimation would therefore be lowered in the eyes of a reasonable person.

Previously:

• Giving vegetables seductive names gets people to eat them

• Why are a restaurant's roasted vegetables so much tastier than homemade ones?