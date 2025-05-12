Python star John Cleese deletes tweet suggesting violence against Stephen Miller

Monty Python star John Cleese deleted his Xitter post suggesting that former Trump advisor Stephen Miller should be "suspended… preferably by the neck" in response to Miller's comments about potentially suspending habeas corpus.

As reported in Newsweek, the 85-year-old comedian's post came after Miller announced the Trump administration is "actively looking" at ways to expand deportation powers, including possibly suspending habeas corpus — the constitutional right allowing people to legally challenge their detention.

Miller framed the potential suspension of habeas corpus as "one option" dependent on court decisions, noting that such action has historical precedent — most notably during the Civil War under President Lincoln. As Miller told reporters, "a lot of it depends on whether the courts do the right thing or not."