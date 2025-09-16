David Lynch's $15M Hollywood Hills estate hits the market

OK people: this is serious. We need to get together $15 million bucks. If 1,000 of y'all can pony up $15,000 (is that math right?), we can buy David Lynch's house. Who's with me?

The longtime Hollywood Hills estate of the late, great filmmaker David Lynch has landed on the market for $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reports. Spanning 2.5 acres, the compound is made up of five neighbouring parcels, with three residences and multiple ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Unites: basically a tiny house or granny flat) offering a total of 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms across 11,000 square feet of interior living space.

11 bathrooms! If being able to poop in more than 10 places in your home isn't using your money wisely, I don't know what is. Lynch originally bought the compound, which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright's son, Lloyd Wright, in 1987 for the princely sum of $560,000. Being as he spent the last 38 years of his life living and creating with this house as his home, you know the joint has to be worth the money… or that David Lynch frigging hated moving.

Along with the street cred that we'd get for owning the home of one of the 20th century's favourite professional weirdos, 10 or 12 of us at a time could enjoy the use of the house's editing suite, screening room, and massive library. Did I mention that one of the houses in the compound was used as a set for Lost Highway? No? Well, there you go.

I expect to be hearing from all of you soon. Now, get that cashier's check ready.