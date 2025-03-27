Watch this collection of all David Lynch's surreal TV commercials (video)

From Federico Fellini to Spike Jonez and Ridley Scott, many great film directors have taken their talent to Madison Avenue to create television commercials. Indeed, David Lynch famously delivered his cinematic surrealism in spots for Calvin Klein's Obsession fragrance, Alka-Seltzer, Barilla Pasta, Parisienne cigarettes, Clear Blue Easy pregnancy tests, and more. Below, enjoy a half hour of his unsurprisingly strange television commercials.

"I do commercials to make money," he said in the 2008 interview below, "but I always say, every time I learn something."

