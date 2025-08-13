Coffee YouTuber buys David Lynch's weird espresso maker for $2,000 — but won't keep it

Popular coffee expert James Hoffmann recently acquired an unusual piece of cinema history: a 1970s Velox Minibar electric espresso maker that belonged to legendary director David Lynch. But after testing it, he's decided to give it away.

The vintage coffee maker, purchased at an auction of Lynch's personal effects for $2,000, came complete with its original packaging, cups, spoons, and even two of Lynch's old coffee beans. "I've never seen anything like it," Hoffmann notes in his video review. "It looks so cool. The packaging is so delightful."

Screenshot

Despite its aesthetic appeal, the device produces what Hoffmann diplomatically describes as "not a good time." The coffee emerges extremely hot with "harsh kind of aggressive finish, bitterness." The cleaning process is "absolutely miserable" due to poor design elements like a loose bottom filter that falls off during disposal of grounds.

Rather than keep it as a collectible, Hoffmann plans to give the coffee maker to one of his Patreon supporters. "I really like the idea of owning this," he explains, "but I think that's a better story – how someone ended up with David Lynch's coffee maker because they supported a YouTube channel about coffee."

"I'm delighted by its existence," Hoffmann concludes. "I just never ever want to use it to make coffee ever again."

