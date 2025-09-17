Man slides down 100-foot trash chute in death-defying stunt

Watch a guy slide down a 100 foot trash chute and come out the other end with a giant smile on his face. This looks both extremely fun and unsafe. This stunt was attempted by a professional, so don't try something like this if you see a trash chute trying to lure you in.

The drop of the trash chute looks like it's almost completely vertical. When I first saw it, I thought "there's no way someone could slide down that without getting hurt". The chute isn't solid like a slide, and bends around to accommodate the weight of the object sliding through it.

The guy sliding down it goes extremely fast, and weighs down the chute just enough so that it spits him out at ground level. I'm shocked by the way he jumps off the tiny platform in the beginning and straight into the slide so confidently. I wish I could trust something in life the way that this man trusts the trash chute.