Trump designates an imaginary organization as "terrorists" to enable harassing his political enemies

In another demonstration of fascism, the Orange Menace is designating "antifa" and its non-existent "funders" to be enemies of the state.

A movement is a broad and informal wave of collective action. There is no centralized group called "Antifa," but instead people who are anti-fascist. There is no organization to target, just individuals. Trump's proclamation essentially says if you disagree with him, you are an enemy of the state.

