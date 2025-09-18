Trump designates an imaginary organization as "terrorists" to enable harassing his political enemies

Marchers at a protest in England. Photo: Shutterstock

In another demonstration of fascism, the Orange Menace is designating "antifa" and its non-existent "funders" to be enemies of the state.

Antifa (/ænˈtiːfə, ˈæntifə/) is a left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement in the United States. It consists of a highly decentralized array of autonomous groups that use nonviolent direct action, or violence to achieve their aims.[1][2] Antifa political activism includes non-violent methods such as poster and flyer campaigns, mutual aid, speeches, protest marches, and community organizing.[3][4][5] Some who identify as antifa also use tactics involving digital activismdoxingharassmentphysical violence, and property damage. Supporters of the movement aim to combat far-right extremists, including neo-Nazis and white supremacists.[6]

Wikipedia

A movement is a broad and informal wave of collective action. There is no centralized group called "Antifa," but instead people who are anti-fascist. There is no organization to target, just individuals. Trump's proclamation essentially says if you disagree with him, you are an enemy of the state.

Previously:
Antifa means Anti-fascist
Civil War reenactor put pipe-bomb on pretend battlefield to frame antifa
Richard Spencer says that antifa sucked all the fun out of college appearances, calls it quits
How Google Search Trends for 'white supremacists' and 'Antifa' have changed in the last 4 years
A pacifist minister reflects on the antifa who protected protesters from Charlottesville's armed Nazis
New DHS reports reveals terrifying scope of the Department's manufactured Antifa scare