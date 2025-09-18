Trump designates an imaginary organization as "terrorists" to enable harassing his political enemies

In another demonstration of fascism, the Orange Menace is designating "antifa" and its non-existent "funders" to be enemies of the state.
Antifa (/ænˈtiːfə, ˈæntifə/) is a left-wing anti-fascist and anti-racist political movement in the United States. It consists of a highly decentralized array of autonomous groups that use nonviolent direct action, or violence to achieve their aims.[1][2] Antifa political activism includes non-violent methods such as poster and flyer campaigns, mutual aid, speeches, protest marches, and community organizing.[3][4][5] Some who identify as antifa also use tactics involving digital activism, doxing, harassment, physical violence, and property damage. Supporters of the movement aim to combat far-right extremists, including neo-Nazis and white supremacists.[6]Wikipedia
A movement is a broad and informal wave of collective action. There is no centralized group called "Antifa," but instead people who are anti-fascist. There is no organization to target, just individuals. Trump's proclamation essentially says if you disagree with him, you are an enemy of the state.
Previously:
• Antifa means Anti-fascist
• Civil War reenactor put pipe-bomb on pretend battlefield to frame antifa
• Richard Spencer says that antifa sucked all the fun out of college appearances, calls it quits
• How Google Search Trends for 'white supremacists' and 'Antifa' have changed in the last 4 years
• A pacifist minister reflects on the antifa who protected protesters from Charlottesville's armed Nazis
• New DHS reports reveals terrifying scope of the Department's manufactured Antifa scare