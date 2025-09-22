One week after caving, Disney pretends it never blinked on Jimmy Kimmel

Disney pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! after receiving FCC threats, then quickly reversed the decision. Now Disney is trying to retcon its cave-in as careful decision-making, rather than caving to illegal pressure.



Jimmy Kimmel Live! is not dead. On September 22, Disney announced that ABC's long-running late-night franchise will return to its lineup on Tuesday night, roughly one week after the show was pulled from the Disney-owned network's lineup in the wake of threats from the head of President Trump's Federal Communications Commission. "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," Disney said in a statement released around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon Pacific time. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

On September 17, ABC announced it was suspending production of Kimmel's show "indefinitely" just hours before it was set to tape that evening's episode. The move came in response to a targeted attack on Kimmel from far-right MAGA movement activists who objected to an off-handed and arguably confusing sentence in Kimmel's September 15 monologue, in which he noted that MAGA loyalists were "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it." FCC boss Brendan Carr, a Trump loyalist, then used a MAGA podcast to issue a not-so-vaguely worded threat against ABC affiliate stations: Dump Kimmel's show or risk action by the government.