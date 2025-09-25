JD Vance doesn't want you to call "America's Hitler" a "Nazi"

There is a tweet for everything. Couch enthusiast and Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, is under fire for demanding folks "stop calling people Nazis," despite once texting that Donald Trump might be "America's Hitler."



The Republicans Against Trump made the same observation, "Fun fact: in 2016, Vance called Donald Trump 'America's Hitler.'" "I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler. How's that for discouraging?" Vance wrote in a text message to Rep. Josh McLaurin, his then-rommate, according to The Ohio Capitol Journal. … Activist Catherine Zoltan, who works against child exploitation, remarked, "Oh, JD Vance is nothing like a NAZI," and posted a headline of Rolling Stone that read, "JD Vance Defends False Claims Against Haitians: 'If I have to create stories…that's what I'm going to do.'" RawStory

Vance is a political opportunist who latched onto Trump's coattails like a leech. Vance famously told his seven-year-old son at the time to "shut the hell up" when that call came, and rapidly abandoned any convictions he may have held prior.

Previously:

• JD Vance memes are still going strong and are better than ever

• JD Vance's ugly, disrespectful debate challenge

• 'Trump makes people I care about afraid — I find him reprehensible' — JD Vance's tweet resurfaces after 8 years