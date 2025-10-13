Elon has SpaceX and his AI company buying up unsellable Cybertrucks

In May, reports indicated that 10,000 or more Cybertrucks were sitting on lots, unable to be sold. Elon has decided to buy them himself, magically helping Tesla's numbers.

Here is Electrek's view of the situation:

Here's what I bet happened. Elon knew Q4 is going to be rough due to the demand being pulled forward because of the tax credit. However, there was a provision that if you lock in orders with unrefundable deposits before the end of September, you could still deliver vehicles in Q4 with the tax credit. I bet Elon had SpaceX and xAI order thousands of Cybertrucks before the end of Q3 to get these deliveries in for Tesla in Q4.

With his expensive Cybertruck factories spun down, and no one willing to buy the monstrously ugly and unsafely glued together truck that doesn't truck, Elon found the only customer who still likes him. Himself.

Previously:

• Why the Cybertruck is a miserable failure that won't sell

• Reporter rents Cybertruck, finds out people in DC really, really hate them