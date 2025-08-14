Why the Cybertruck is a miserable failure that won't sell

This analysis shares that Tesla overpromised, underdelivered, is unreliable, and too expensive.

EV trucks are not doing as well as anticipated; however, the Cybertruck is a particularly unpopular failure, with tons of inventory sitting on the lots, and expensive factories being spun down. The thing about America's love of pickup trucks is their utility and durability, not poorly glued-on trim and a bed that's hard to use.

