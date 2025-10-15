Airports across the US are refusing to play Kristi Noem's propaganda video

Thank goodness airports across the United States — including the one where I live, Phoenix Sky Harbor — are standing up and refusing to play a propaganda video from the US Department of Homeland Security, which features Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the current government shut down. In the video, Noem says:

It is TSA's top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay. We will continue to do all that we can to avoid delays that will impact your travel. And our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government.

KJZZ Phoenix quotes Phoenix Sky Harbor spokesperson Jon Brodsky who stated that the decision was "consistent with airport policy," and further explained, "We are able to share that the policy does not permit political content."

Phoenix Sky Harbor joins airports in Des Moines, Buffalo, Charlotte, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon, who have also decided to not play the video. The Des Moines Register explains that many of the airports declined to participate because they believe the video is a violation of the 1939 Hatch Act, which limits partisan activities by federal employees. The Des Moines Register further explains:

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel says that under the act, federal employees "may not engage in political activity — i.e., activity directed at the success or failure of a political party,candidate for partisan political office, or partisan political group — while the employee is on duty, in any federal room or building, while wearing a uniform or official insignia, or using any federally owned or leased vehicle."

Good job, airports, thank you for standing up to this regime. Hopefully, more will follow suit!

