Trump threatens NYC it'll get the "very minimum," like Melania

Liable for sexual assault and many times accused of sexual assault, MAGA cult leader Donald Trump is threatening to punish his "beloved first home" of New York City if voters don't elect an accused sexual predator, because apparently, that's his idea of leadership continuity. In a Truth Social post that reads like a fever dream written in Sharpie, Trump promised to cut off federal funds if voters dare pick Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani over Cuomo who, much like Trump himself, can't seem to keep his hands or his ego in check.



Trump declared Mamdani a "Communist" who would ruin New York, while endorsing an alleged abuser who already embodies everything wrong with his brand of power. The Oramge Menace's message is clear: corruption and misogyny are acceptable civic virtues, but affordable housing and fair wages are the real moral threat. For Trump, the only thing worse than a Democratic Socialist mayor is one who doesn't share his rap sheet.

Previously:

• Mamdani more popular with NYC conservatives than Cuomo and Adams

• Mamdani overwhelms Cuomo in NYC primary