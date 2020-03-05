/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:14 am Thu Mar 5, 2020

Explainer video about the digital computer onboard Apollo 11

In the late 1960 NASA engineers were tasked with developing a digital flight computer that took up just one cubic foot of  space on the Apollo 11 capsule and the software to guide the crew to the Moon. This TED-Ed video explains how it was done.

From YouTube:

The Apollo 11 moon landing was about the astronauts, mission control, software and hardware all working together as a seamless integrated system. None of which would have been possible without the contributions of one engineer: Margaret Hamilton. Who was this pioneer? Matt Porter and Margaret Hamilton detail how a woman and her team launched the software that took mankind to the Moon.