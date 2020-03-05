If you love Donald Trump, the Trump Store in Pennsylvania will leave you spellbound

If you're interested in "Adorable Deplorable" T-shirts, coffee mugs commemorating the USA-Mexico border wall, and "No More Bullshit" Trump campaign posters, then head over to Bensalem, Pennsylvania, home of the Trump Store, which carries nothing but Donald Trump-themed merchandise.
Trump set up Pence to fail as Coronavirus prayer-in-chief to give him reason to dump him and make Nikki Haley his VP to win the “suburban moms” vote, said CNN political analyst Paul Begala. Speaking at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference, Begala said this declaration is “guaranteed” and “not a prediction. HuffPost has […]
What falls under the heading of digital marketing these days? Well, frankly…a heck of a lot. Once you start factoring in everything from search engines and social media to emails and the vast network of websites out there and before you know it, it’s easy for new digital media creators to get overwhelmed quickly. But […]
Playlists, podcasts, audiobooks, IGTV vids—you consume it all. You’d just as soon miss the train and be late for work than commute without your headphones, but what your audio experience is lacking is comfort. Whether it’s obnoxious wires that are always tangled and somehow simultaneously too short and too long or annoying earbuds that fall […]
Bug bounties are making some hackers rich — and the companies they’re hacking are more than happy to pay them. More than 600,000 white hat hackers are members of the bug bounty site HackerOne, a community connecting those hackers with companies paying them to find security holes in their vital digital systems. And it’s working. […]