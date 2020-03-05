If you love Donald Trump, the Trump Store in Pennsylvania will leave you spellbound

If you're interested in "Adorable Deplorable" T-shirts, coffee mugs commemorating the USA-Mexico border wall, and "No More Bullshit" Trump campaign posters, then head over to Bensalem, Pennsylvania, home of the Trump Store, which carries nothing but Donald Trump-themed merchandise.

