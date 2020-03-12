/ Xeni Jardin / 12:46 pm Thu Mar 12, 2020

Bernie Sanders wins California Democratic Primary

📷: Bernie Sanders. By Σ, license: cc/by-sa/4

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) won the California Democratic Primary, multiple news organizations are now projecting based on incoming results. Yes, it really did take this long to count all those California primary votes.

Of all 50 U.S. states, California is the one with the largest number of delegates.

Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are scheduled to debate on Sunday, and the location of that debate was today changed to Washington, DC instead of Arizona because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It's possible that by Sunday, the event will be canceled altogether. The pandemic situation is worsening quickly.

Some observations and early news tweets, below.

[PHOTO SOURCE]