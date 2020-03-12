Bernie Sanders wins California Democratic Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) won the California Democratic Primary, multiple news organizations are now projecting based on incoming results. Yes, it really did take this long to count all those California primary votes.
Of all 50 U.S. states, California is the one with the largest number of delegates.
Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are scheduled to debate on Sunday, and the location of that debate was today changed to Washington, DC instead of Arizona because of the coronavirus outbreak.
It's possible that by Sunday, the event will be canceled altogether. The pandemic situation is worsening quickly.
Some observations and early news tweets, below.
[PHOTO SOURCE]
Having inspired a stock market sell-off and widespread panic with a bizarre, lie-filled speech last night, Trump is at it again today with the coronavirus blunders.
Clearview AI said its facial recognition tool was only for law enforcement, but Buzzfeed News reports they gave accounts to former Trump staffer Jason Miller, as well as various Republican political operatives and a figure known to be a Holocaust denier.
📷 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten [RIGHT] instagrammed this selfie of himself hanging out with Trump and Pence before he tested positive for coronavirus. Bolsonaro’s press secretary hung out with Trump and Pence on Saturday and today tested positive for coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both met […]
Let’s face it — Microsoft has held a hammerlock on the presentation software market for years. In fact, rough guesses estimate PowerPoint has been used for about 95 percent of all digital presentations ever since the late 90s. So to say upstarts like SlideHeap are fighting their way upstream is a colossal understatement. However, that […]
Spring may not officially start for a few more days in the northern hemisphere, but Microsoft has been getting a jump on spring cleaning in recent weeks. The tech giant has been blowing out truckloads of factory recertified products at big discounts off their regular price, so it’s a great way to bolster your device […]
The Social Network. X-Men Origins: Wolverine. 300. No Country for Old Men. Other than the fact that these were all giant movies with either massive critical or box office appeal, these films don’t appear to have a lot in common on the surface. But once you scratch that surface, you’ll find that all four, as […]