Bernie Sanders wins California Democratic Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) won the California Democratic Primary, multiple news organizations are now projecting based on incoming results. Yes, it really did take this long to count all those California primary votes.

Of all 50 U.S. states, California is the one with the largest number of delegates.

Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are scheduled to debate on Sunday, and the location of that debate was today changed to Washington, DC instead of Arizona because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It's possible that by Sunday, the event will be canceled altogether. The pandemic situation is worsening quickly.

Some observations and early news tweets, below.

NBC News projects Bernie Sanders wins the California Democratic Primaryhttps://t.co/S5pOP7CfS3 — Beth Fouhy (@bfouhy) March 12, 2020

NEW: NBC News projects that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wins the Democratic primary in California, the state with the largest amount of Super Tuesday delegates. https://t.co/Zacq1j7IRC — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) March 12, 2020

Bernie Sanders has won the California Democratic primary, @ABC News can now project. (Yes, it's taken this long for enough votes to be in.) — Rick Klein (@rickklein) March 12, 2020

I wouldn't be surprised to see Sanders suspend his campaign between Sunday's debate and the next round of primaries on Tuesday. His chances at the nomination are already fading, and he's expected to have a monumentally bad night in the Florida primary.https://t.co/Ly4a4PBnvP https://t.co/5WGh4jhOdL — Cameron Peters (@jcameronpeters) March 12, 2020

