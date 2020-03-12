Come eat cake with us, Danny

Kaci the Homicidal Homemaker made this deliciously sinister cake inspired by the carpet at the Overlook Hotel. [via Marshall Julius ]

Scientists cook with bug butter made from insects Fat from black soldier fly larvae is a “sustainable and healthy alternative to butter,” according to scientists at Ghent University in Belgium. According their research though, you can’t go with more than half bug butter before it starts to taste suspect or downright foul. From Ghent University: “The ecological footprint of an insect is much […] READ THE REST

Get a factory recertified Microsoft Surface Pro for less than $920 Spring may not officially start for a few more days in the northern hemisphere, but Microsoft has been getting a jump on spring cleaning in recent weeks. The tech giant has been blowing out truckloads of factory recertified products at big discounts off their regular price, so it’s a great way to bolster your device […] READ THE REST

Learn how to master Final Cut Pro X for just $15 The Social Network. X-Men Origins: Wolverine. 300. No Country for Old Men. Other than the fact that these were all giant movies with either massive critical or box office appeal, these films don’t appear to have a lot in common on the surface. But once you scratch that surface, you’ll find that all four, as […] READ THE REST