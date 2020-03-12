/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:38 am Thu Mar 12, 2020

"Thermo Thelma" in this deck of Old Maid cards from 1968 still freaks me out

I had this Old Maid deck when I was a kid. I liked the oversize cards and the Paul Coker Jr-esque illustrations, but I share Steve Banes dread of Thermo Thelma, who "is looking at me with that over-sized rectal thermometer in her cruel clutches!"