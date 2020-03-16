Frightened fliers rejoice! Sacralize your seating with faux stained glass windows

Artist and entrepreneurial prankster Danielle Baskin is at it again. This time, Danielle has created a line of cling-on faux stained glass windows that you can slap up on any commercial plane window for inflight prayer and reflection. "Now, isn't that special?," sayeth the Church Lady.
She writes on Facebook:
Made faux stained glass for plane windows so you can pray during your domestic flights.
This is a flexible film that clings to glass. There’s no adhesive, so you can easily take this on and off your window to improve your in-flight prayer experience.
It also protects against any germs that might be on windows! It's infinitely washable with soap and water or can be sprayed with disinfectant.
Rolls up easily for travel.
The windows are available in five sizes (to fit your aircraft of choice) at her Magic Store .
See more coverage of Danielle's work on Boing Boing.
Images used with permission of the artist
