Korg and Moog have made their software synth apps free

With many people playing their part to flatten the COVID-19 case curve by staying home, Korg and Moog are doing their part to keep them occupied by giving away free versions of their synthesizer apps.
For a limited time Moog’s Minimoog Model D iOS app and Korg’s iKaossilator app for iOS and Android are free to download. I got them both and they are a lot of fun.
Image: YouTube
It was 1993. I was working on my book Media Virus, and about to return home to LA from San Francisco, when Timothy Leary called to ask if I could make room for a “friend in need” who needed a ride. That friend turned out to be Genesis P-Orridge. I had known of Gen through […]
Genesis Breyer P-Orridge — the pioneering performance artist, musician, and occultist — died this morning. S/he was 70-years-old. Gen’s daughters Caresse and Genesse released the following statement: Dear friends, family and loving supporters, It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. S/he had been battling […]
Or is it “listen the world burn by”? Either way, some folks are taking their unexpected isolation time at home to make coronavirus-specific playlists. Here are the ones I’m aware of, thanks to in-the-know pals: album/song images via Google search
