Now there are 2 Coronavirus cases in Congress — Ben McAdams (D, Utah) has COVID-19

Today a second United States congressman officially tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

Earlier today, we wrote about the first case here on Boing Boing when Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R., Fla.) was diagnosed.

Later on Wednesday, Rep. Ben McAdams (D., Utah) also announced that he tested positive for the virus.

Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020

McAdams is one of Utah’s 4 representatives in the House.

The two diagnoses in one day raise questions about how safe it is for Congress to continue meeting in person in large numbers.

Below, reactions from Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and reporting from Utah news organizations on the congressman's COVID-19 diagnosis.

Prayers and hearty well wishes to my friend, Utah Congressman Ben McAdams, who has tested positive for #COVID19. His work from his bed at home on behalf of his district, state and country is laudable, selfless and greatly appreciated. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 19, 2020

Rep. Ben McAdams says he has tested positive for coronavirus — Thomas Burr (@thomaswburr) March 19, 2020

